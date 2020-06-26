Drive-Up Chicken Chew takes place Sunday

Like many activities planned for the summer, the Chicken Chew, which is Coloma’s major festival, has had most of its traditional activities cancelled this year. However, the famous Chicken BBQ will take place on Sunday, June 28, at the fire department.

Tickets for the chicken dinner are $10 and everything will be take-out only, Drive up, get your dinners, drive out. Everything will be served at the Coloma Fire Department. Tickets can be purchased ahead of time from the Coloma Fire Department members or at the Coloma Hotel. The group plans to serve 600 dinners, with all profits going to the fire department and the Coloma Lions.

