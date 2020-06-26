Buffalo Lake District announces Venetian Night Boat Parade

June 26, 2020

Venetian Night is a parade of decorated and lighted boats. The Buffalo Lake District will host this event on Friday, July 3rd, beginning at 8:15 p.m.

 

The parade will start the parade down by the Causeway in Packwaukee and parade up to the reviewing stand at Buffalo Lake Lodge where the boats will be reviewed by several judges.

 

Be creative with your boat decorations and lighting. All boating laws must be adhered to. The red & green bow lights and white stern lights must visible to oncoming boaters. These lights cannot be flooded out or covered by the decorative lights.

 

Trophies will be awarded for the best decorated & lighted boats. 

If you are interested participating in the parade or you would like to help with the event, please contact Ro Klecz at doginspector@yahoo.com. There is no fee to participate

 

Please reload

Featured Posts

Like many activities planned for the summer, the Chicken Chew, which is Coloma’s major festival, has had most of its traditional activities cancelled...

Drive-Up Chicken Chew takes place Sunday

June 26, 2020

1/1
Please reload

Recent Posts

Fatality reported in Briggsville

June 26, 2020

Drive-Up Chicken Chew takes place Sunday

June 26, 2020

Marquette County Sheriff’s Office to participate in the Click It or Ticket seat belt initiative from June 22 to July 5

June 26, 2020

Buffalo Lake District announces Venetian Night Boat Parade

June 26, 2020

Germania News

June 26, 2020

Drowning is reported on Mecan River

June 18, 2020

County Executive & Finance Committee meets

June 18, 2020

Please reload

© 2019 Marquette County Tribune

This site was designed with the
.com
website builder. Create your website today.Start Now