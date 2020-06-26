Buffalo Lake District announces Venetian Night Boat Parade

Venetian Night is a parade of decorated and lighted boats. The Buffalo Lake District will host this event on Friday, July 3rd, beginning at 8:15 p.m.

The parade will start the parade down by the Causeway in Packwaukee and parade up to the reviewing stand at Buffalo Lake Lodge where the boats will be reviewed by several judges.

Be creative with your boat decorations and lighting. All boating laws must be adhered to. The red & green bow lights and white stern lights must visible to oncoming boaters. These lights cannot be flooded out or covered by the decorative lights.

Trophies will be awarded for the best decorated & lighted boats.

If you are interested participating in the parade or you would like to help with the event, please contact Ro Klecz at doginspector@yahoo.com. There is no fee to participate