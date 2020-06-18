Drowning is reported on Mecan River

June 18, 2020

On Saturday, June 13th, at 3:26 PM, the Marquette County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call for a pulseless nonbreathing person on the Mecan River in Mecan Township, Marquette County Wisconsin. Marquette County Sheriff's Office Deputies, Marquette County EMS, Montello and Princeton Fire Departments responded. 

When the Emergency Responders arrived at the scene CPR was already being performed by witnesses. Tammi J. McCauley, 57, of Ripon, Wisconsin drowned in a kayaking accident. She was pronounced dead at the scene by Marquette County Coroner Thomas G. Wastart II. At the time of the accident, Tammi was kayaking on the Mecan River with her sister. 

 

The accident is under investigation by the Marquette County Sheriff’s Office and the Marquette County Coroner's Office. At this time no foul play is suspected.

Please reload

Featured Posts

On Saturday, June 13th, at 3:26 PM, the Marquette County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call for a pulseless nonbreathing person on the Mecan River i...

Drowning is reported on Mecan River

June 18, 2020

1/1
Please reload

Recent Posts

Drowning is reported on Mecan River

June 18, 2020

County Executive & Finance Committee meets

June 18, 2020

Races will be seen in local county office elections this year

June 12, 2020

Harrisville 4th of July event is cancelled

June 12, 2020

More Marquette County residents now qualify for USDA foods at Care and Share Food Pantry

June 12, 2020

Area updates on COVID-19 cases

June 12, 2020

Plenty of candidates file to run for state & federal offices

June 12, 2020

Germania News

June 12, 2020

Please reload

© 2019 Marquette County Tribune

This site was designed with the
.com
website builder. Create your website today.Start Now