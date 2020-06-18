Drowning is reported on Mecan River

On Saturday, June 13th, at 3:26 PM, the Marquette County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call for a pulseless nonbreathing person on the Mecan River in Mecan Township, Marquette County Wisconsin. Marquette County Sheriff's Office Deputies, Marquette County EMS, Montello and Princeton Fire Departments responded.

When the Emergency Responders arrived at the scene CPR was already being performed by witnesses. Tammi J. McCauley, 57, of Ripon, Wisconsin drowned in a kayaking accident. She was pronounced dead at the scene by Marquette County Coroner Thomas G. Wastart II. At the time of the accident, Tammi was kayaking on the Mecan River with her sister.

The accident is under investigation by the Marquette County Sheriff’s Office and the Marquette County Coroner's Office. At this time no foul play is suspected.