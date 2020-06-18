County Executive & Finance Committee meets

Some of the highlights from last week’s meeting of the Marquette County Executive and Finance Committee included a large discussion on reopening county buildings to the public and new required procedures for that.

The committee held a lengthy discussion about the reopening of county buildings, all of which have been mostly closed to the public with many employees working from home due to COVID-19. Judge Chad Hendee recalled that the Supreme Court required courts to stop in-person hearings, except for a very small number of exceptions, but on May 22nd revised the ruling saying each court can set a plan for reopening, which must receive state court approval before it can open to in-person hearings. The plan must include wearing of face masks, hand sanitizer availability and spacing requirements.

Hendee asked for some sort of “consistent approach” by the county, which at the least would require every person entering the building to wear a facemask. He said the rule for the court’s business wouldn’t be useful unless there is a consistent approach to everyone coming into the building.

“Unlike a lot of people who come to our courthouse, people are required to come for me. Especially once we get to a jury trial, people coming to serve jury duty that’s a big deal. If I’m making them come here, we want to make sure that they feel safe throughout their time here,” Hendee said.

He said the state is going to provide a supply of 2,000 masks and the clerk of court has found a supplier to purchase additional masks that can be used as needed in the building.

County Clerk Gary Sorensen said that he believes the employees should not be required to wear a mask all day while they work. “If we’re in close proximity (to the public) we’ll put them on, but certainly not for an 8-hour day,” he told the committee.

Hendee agreed, saying the main issue will be the individuals coming into the courthouse from the outside. He said Green Lake and Waushara counties are working on imposing mask orders for anyone coming into their buildings while employees need only wear a mask when in close contact with others, such as at a counter or in hallways.

In Marquette County, plans are to install plexiglass barriers at counters, but the materials have been backordered until late July.

Sorensen told the committee, “The judge wished I would have signed off on this thing a couple weeks ago. I felt the judicial branch of government (at the state level) was dictating to people who don’t work in the judicial branch of government.” He said he felt the issue needed to come to this county committee instead. “Quite frankly, you people have the deed to the building, not the judicial branch of government.”

After further discussion on when it will be expected for employees to wear their masks, a motion was passed that requires all visitors to wear a mask/face covering in all county facilities. Employees should wear a mask when coming in contact with the public. Signage will be put up and masks can be provided at the welcome desk if people need them. These will be revisited when the counter barriers are installed. Another motion was passed to put procedures into effect June 15th.

A comment was given that visitors should still be discouraged from coming into the building unless it is essential business that cannot be done over the phone.

Health Department Director Jayme Sopha said she would want to see requirements for screening employees that are consistent. “We can take temperatures if we want, but we’re finding that only 50% of people who are testing positive for the virus actually develop fevers during the course of their illness,” leading to a little bit of a false sense of security. She recommended that employees monitor themselves and report any symptoms. “Ideally, if they know they’ve been exposed to somebody (with COVID-19) they should already be in quarantine.”

Buildings & Grounds Superintendent Paul Van Treeck reported on his department’s various cleaning procedures in county buildings and the various shifts they are working. Hand sanitizer stations have been ordered.

The committee also heard a report that the county’s insurance will cover potential COVID-19 claims. Corporation Counsel Natalie Bussan said that the insurance coverage is “great news” and gives the county a “great level of comfort for reopening facilities or whatever we do” in the course of business.

Treasurer Diana Campbell reported that sales tax collections are ahead of last year at this point. She thinks the county may be picking up more sales tax from online purchases this year.

The committee passed another recommendation to the full county board that it not approve the Act 185 extension of property tax payments that are normally due July 31st. Campbell said 48 counties have said no to the extension, while 11 have passed it. If passed, the various taxing entities (county, school, municipal, etc.) would have their settlement dates backed up. It also requires the cost of computer software upgrades and Campbell said some of the 11 counties who passed the extension have already said they are going to have to borrow to make payments on time. Sorensen also pointed out that it can be a potential revenue loss on investment income and interest assessed, both of which are included in budget figures as normal income.

Last month, the county board considered the question, but sent it back to this committee. Campbell said she sent emails to each municipality looking for their input and at the time of this meeting, had only heard back from four, with just one of those interested in approving the extension.

Economic Development and Tourism Coordinator Keri Solis is moving forward with adding a part-time position that will work on promoting the county, including social media. She had put those plans on hold briefly during the COVID-19 shutdowns earlier this year.

Reporting on promotions, Solis said visits to the tourism website are up from last year by over 600 for June, with nearly half coming from social media posts. She said it looks like lodging is also ahead of last year so far and that campgrounds are reporting June overnight reservations are up as well. Solis and businesses believe this may be due to people looking for something to do while they don’t have graduations, weddings and other events to attend like in a normal year. She is hopeful that opportunity extends well into the year.

Solis said many calls to her are from people making their first visit to Marquette County. Retail trade is bouncing back at this time after bottoming out in April, but it’s a wait and see situation for restaurants and bar recoveries yet.

In other discussions, the committee continued talking about cost-saving measures if needed through the remainder of this year for the county. Sorensen’s idea was to have some facility shutdowns for a day around upcoming holidays: July 6, September 4, and a half day December 31. He said it now looks like the July date would not be necessary. Some committee members preferred that employees not be the ones to take this hit and a suggestion was made by Judi Nigbor to pause projects that are not needed at this time to save money. The discussion was tabled again for now.