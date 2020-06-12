Races will be seen in local county office elections this year

Candidates for Marquette County offices had until June 1st to obtain signatures and file the necessary paperwork to get on the November 3rd ballot. Up for election this year are County Clerk, County Treasurer and Register of Deeds, who file candidacy papers with the County Clerk, along with the District Attorney, who files with the Wisconsin Elections Commission.

County Clerk:

Long-time incumbent Gary Sorensen announced his retirement and filed a notification of non-candidacy earlier this year. Kiley Lloyd has filed to run for that office on the November ballot under the Republican Party.

County Treasurer:

A lot of interest was generated for this office after long-time incumbent Diana Campbell announced her retirement and filed her notification of noncandidacy. There are three candidates looking to fill her seat, all running on the Republican Party ballot. They include Caroline Gemoll, Jody Myers and Katie Gaffney Bignell. Because they are all running under the same party ticket, there will be a run-off in the August 11th Partisan Primary to determine who advances to the November ballot.

Register of Deeds:

Incumbent Bette Krueger has filed to run for another term and will appear on the November ballot under the Republican Party ticket.

District Attorney:

For the office of District Attorney, Brian Juech, the current incumbent, is the only candidate to file. He will appear on the Independent ballot at the November 3rd election.