Plenty of candidates file to run for state & federal offices

The June 1st deadline found a lot of interest in races for State of Wisconsin and federal offices of 6th District Representative to Congress, State Senate District 14, and Representative to the State Assembly Districts 41 and 42, all of which include Marquette County in their boundaries.

6th District Representative in Congress

Incumbent Glenn Grothman of Glenbeulah is the only candidate to file nomination papers on the Republican Party ballot, but there are three challengers who filed to be on the Democratic Party ballot: Michael G. Beardsley of Oshkosh, Jessica J. King of Oshkosh, and Matthew L. Boor of Cleveland, WI. The Democrats will face off in an August 11th partisan primary election, with the winner advancing to face Grothman on November 3rd.

State Senate, District 14

Incumbent Senator Luther Olsen is stepping down from this seat, having filed a notification of noncandidacy, opening the door for several new candidates who have shown interest. The November 3rd ballot will see one Democratic candidate, Joni D. Anderson of Adams. Filing on the Republican Party ticket are current State Representative Joan Ballweg of Markesan, who is stepping down from that position, and Ken Van Dyke, Sr. of Scandinavia, WI. Those two will face off first in the August 11th primary before the winner advances to the November Republican ballot.

State Representative, District 41

Incumbent Joan Ballweg of Markesan filed notification of noncandidacy, paving the way for six candidates to file papers and receive approval to run for this position. They include four Republican candidates, one Democratic candidate and one Independent. The four Republican candidates must compete in the August 11th primary before one can advance to the November 3rd general election.

Republican candidates include: Alex A. Dallman of Green Lake, Gary A. Will of Ripon, Luke Dretske of Berlin, and Chuck Harsh of Montello. The Democratic Party candidate is Nate Zimdars of Ripon and the Independent ballot candidate is Jean Bartz of Wisconsin Dells.

State Representative, District 42

Incumbent Jon Plumer, Republican, from Lodi has filed for re-election and will face off with Democratic Party candidate Melisa Arndt of Rio in the November 3rd election.