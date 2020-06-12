Harrisville 4th of July event is cancelled

Another local 4th of July celebration has been cancelled for 2020. The following message was posted this past weekend by the Harrisville Tractor Pullers Association:

“The 4th of July events in Harrisville have been cancelled. This was a difficult decision for all parties involved as celebrating our country's birthday with a parade, chicken, tractor pulls, and fireworks is a long-standing tradition in Harrisville. Please know that this weighed heavy on everyone's minds for several weeks. We hope you have a safe and Happy 4th of July!”