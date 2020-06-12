Harrisville 4th of July event is cancelled

June 12, 2020

Another local 4th of July celebration has been cancelled for 2020. The following message was posted this past weekend by the Harrisville Tractor Pullers Association:

 

“The 4th of July events in Harrisville have been cancelled. This was a difficult decision for all parties involved as celebrating our country's birthday with a parade, chicken, tractor pulls, and fireworks is a long-standing tradition in Harrisville. Please know that this weighed heavy on everyone's minds for several weeks. We hope you have a safe and Happy 4th of July!”

Please reload

Featured Posts

Candidates for Marquette County offices had until June 1st to obtain signatures and file the necessary paperwork to get on the November 3rd ballot. Up...

Races will be seen in local county office elections this year

June 12, 2020

1/1
Please reload

Recent Posts

Races will be seen in local county office elections this year

June 12, 2020

Harrisville 4th of July event is cancelled

June 12, 2020

More Marquette County residents now qualify for USDA foods at Care and Share Food Pantry

June 12, 2020

Area updates on COVID-19 cases

June 12, 2020

Plenty of candidates file to run for state & federal offices

June 12, 2020

Germania News

June 12, 2020

Montello School District releases tentative graduation plans

June 5, 2020

Please reload

© 2019 Marquette County Tribune

This site was designed with the
.com
website builder. Create your website today.Start Now