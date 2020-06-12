Germania News

Our world appears to be crumbling around us, a craziness peeks its ugly head around each corner of this year just 6 months in. No matter how much we wish for a "do over,” that just won't happen, it is not possible. Fight off the depression and carry on, go forward and try to salvage some normalcy in your day. Follow the rules of life and be kind, helpful and compassionate. Just be your best self. Some days we need the extra pep talk and if you look hard enough, you will find a reason to carry on.

On a positive note of normalcy, Sunday morning the Germania Historical Society was able to hold its first meeting inside of its very own building. The members are so happy to see this come to fruition and look forward to their next meeting in July on the 5th.

Happy birthday wishes are sent to bent and Brian Malnory of Neshkoro and their cousin Keith Petit of Berlin on June 11th. Sue Schatzke of Tuttle Lake has a birthday June 11th, as does my classmate Mark Hechel of Winneconne. Mayor Marv Wagner of Dakota, Melissa Thielke of Omro, Kari Gammeter of the Newton college and Thelma Hierlmeir of Newton celebrate their birthday on June 12th. Happy anniversary to Dennis and Karlene Briese of West Budsin on June 12th. June 13th, we wish Steve Eustice of Neshkoro and Joseph Charles Knoch have a birthday to enjoy. Happy anniversary to Julie and Gary Snyder of Sherwood, AR on June 13th. June 14th, we wish Lois Reuter of Harris Villa, Joe Calnin of Montello, Rylee Menke of Westfield, and my cousin Mason Bahn of Oshkosh a great day. Heidi and Steve Robinson of Westfield have an anniversary on June 15th. Ross Pope of Westfield, Ron Plasil of Milwaukee and Stephanie Wilson of Westfield have a June 16th birthday. Happy anniversary to Tracey and Chris Punzel and to John and Maggie Fenske on June 17th. Best wishes to you all.

Mr. and Mrs. Domke of Wautoma will celebrate their 60th wedding anniversary on June 11th, we wish them a great day. Daughter Kay Domke Evans of Coloma sends her love and many hugs for your monumental years of marriage.

Last weekend three longtime friends were happy to take a motorcycle trip and catch up with each other after months of no seeing each other in person. Bret Meissner of Montfort, John Morgan of Fond du lac and Dave Bignell of Oxford set out on a 170-mile ride through the beautiful Wisconsin countryside. The weather was perfect that day and the men cleared their heads with a smile upon their face. Having been friends since the days of grade school, they try their best to stay connected but work schedules often get in the way.

Saturday night Mike and I were happy to do a normal summer activity and attend the race in WI Dells. It was the Rocky Breezer memorial race that had been postponed due to rain from a few weeks ago. The weather was perfect and no bugs came out to find us as the sun went down. We kept our distance from anyone as necessary and the grandstand seating allowed for plenty of room between spectators. We were thrilled to find out that Father Dale Grubba of Princeton was at the track and told a few stories from his many years of knowing Rocky "the flying squirrel." We cheered on Haley Kapp in the late model race and knew a few other racers in the other features too. It was nice to do something that we normally do each year and relax on a few days off of work. Most of our summer has been rearranged by the cancelling of many events, especially where Mike pulled tractor each weekend last year. He has worked hard in the trailer/tractor situation and the dates just keep dwindling away. Stay safe but do not put life on hold, it slips away too quickly.

erry and Chris Wollert of Budsin have been staying close to home still but did venture out to Berlin for a cookout and outside visit with their son, daughter-in-law and 3 of their grandchildren on Sunday. The rest of the family enjoyed virtual visits. Chris is happy to say that the weeds are doing quite well in the garden mixed in with some vegetables of course. The potted plants are looking nice and she hopes that the dragonflies will stick around to help cut down the recent mosquito population boom. The baby phoebes left the safety of their nest on Monday while 2 houses full of wrens chirped nearby. A robin is making a new nest above the garden area and perhaps a bluebird is taking up residence in another house. The Wollert yard is a bird-filled airport of happiness.

I had my first visit to a hospital today in Berlin since last fall. The extra work that is involved with COVID-19 is downright overwhelming. Wearing a mask the entire time, and feeling as though you should because you hear Drs. and Nurses talking about a patient needing a test for the virus, etc. as they walk past you. I welcomed the warmth of the sun as I exited the office and went about my day. My appreciation is extended to all those in the medical, healthcare field, service industry, factories, public - the list is endless, but I have empathy for all that are stuck in a mask for their shift. I know how annoying it is as I do the same 5 days a week. Taking off the mask after work is the greatest freedom at the moment. Be safe and don't be stupid, but also don't be afraid to live.