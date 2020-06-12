Area updates on COVID-19 cases

As the COVID-19 coronavirus continues its spread, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services and local county agencies are continuing to compile daily statistics on the number of persons testing positive or negative, along with death counts.

As of Tuesday, June 9th, the State of Wisconsin has had a total of 21,308 positive cases and 347,210 negative cases. There were 661 deaths reported as of 2:00 p.m. that day. There have been 2,904 hospitalizations to date, with 331 currently in hospitals as of Tuesday this week.

Here in Marquette County, the County Health Department has reported a total of 7 positive cases as of late Tuesday afternoon. Three of those have recovered, and one person died. There have been 724 negative tests reported here.

Adams County listed 6 positive cases, including 1 death, along with 986 negative tests.

Columbia County reported 47 positive cases, including 1 death, and 3,145 negative tests.

Green Lake County reported 23 confirmed positive cases and 1,222 negative tests.

Waushara County has had 13 positive cases and 1,664 negative tests.