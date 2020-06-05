Montello School District releases tentative graduation plans

In an email to families sent last week, Montello District Superintendent Dr. Marggie Banker announced tentative plans have been set for an outdoor graduation ceremony to take place at the football field on Friday, August 7th.

The message says they would plan to hold the ceremony at 7:00 p.m. on the football field, but adds that the plan may change based on health conditions and safety guidelines.

A rain date was also set for Saturday, August 8th at 7:00 p.m. at the same location.

In the meantime, the district celebrated the Senior Class of 2020 last Saturday evening by illuminating the athletic field lights once again for 20 minutes at 8:00 p.m. to celebrate the class on the day they were originally scheduled to graduate. Residents were also asked to turn on their porch lights in support of the seniors.

A video is being compiled in which graduates were taped individually in a virtual ceremony earlier in May. Once completed, the district and the Tribune will announce how it can be viewed online.

The district is starting a Remote Summer Leaning program in place of the traditional summer school plan. The program will offer opportunities to help students prepare for the next school year academically and social-emotionally, with a generous amount of fun-filled movement activities. There will be three 2-week sessions offered, Monday through Thursday, with 2-hour sessions each day.

The district will also continue to provide five lunches each week to children during the summer, with pick-up times changing to Tuesdays and Thursdays beginning June 16th.

The message to parents also included a look ahead with a section titled “Safe Start to School in September.” It stated, “We know there are many questions about how the school year will start in regard to the ongoing uncertainty around COVID-19. There is an advisory team forming in June composed of school officials, health officials, teachers, students and parents from Montello, Westfield and St. John's Lutheran to plan for a safe reopening of schools in Marquette County in September. We will share updates and information on a regular basis via Infinite Campus, (Montello School District) Website, Social Media, and the Marquette Tribune.”