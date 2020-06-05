Montello Rotary announces cancellation of 4th of July Fireworks & Father Marquette Day

With concern for the safety and health of the Montello community and the general public during the COVID-19 pandemic, it is with a heavy heart the Montello Rotary Club is notifying our community and surrounding areas that the Montello City Fireworks scheduled for July 4, 2020 and Father Marquette Day scheduled for August 15, 2020 are both cancelled. This was a very difficult decision for the board and the rest of the members of the Montello Rotary.

The Montello Rotary is sensitive to the feelings of everyone involved with the Fireworks and Father Marquette Day. The future of socialization is still unknown, especially in large quantities, and they feel that that needed to make this decision. They are very sensitive to the fact that our entire community has been harshly impacted, especially our local businesses.

The club’s statement issued on Monday continued, “Thank you all for your support during this challenging time in our community. We look forward to planning our 2021 events.”

Both events are longstanding traditions in the Montello community, going back decades and attracting large crowds of locals, weekend property owners and tourists. Father Marquette Day, which typically includes a parade, car show and a variety of other family-friendly activities, would have celebrated its 45th annual event this year.