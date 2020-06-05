Marquette County COVID-19 Update

As of Friday, May 29th Marquette County Health Department confirmed an additional case of COVID-19 in Marquette County bringing the total to four, with over 560 negatives as of Monday June 1st.

It is important to continue to follow the advice and recommendations that have been shared to stay safe and keep our community safe and healthy. We all need to be mindful about the choices we are making and how they may affect others.

All businesses and entities should continue to follow the recommendations and guidance given out through WEDC and the codes that regulate or govern their trade. If we do not follow these guidelines, we will be at risk for a rapid increase in cases. It is very important we continue to:

• Practice physical distancing.

• Washing hands frequently and use hand sanitizer if soap and water are not available.

• Continue to stay home if you are sick.

• Cover coughs and sneezes and wash hands after doing so.

• Disinfect frequently touched surfaces regularly.

• Avoid large gatherings.

People with confirmed infections have a wide range of symptoms which may include: fever, cough, shortness of breath, sore throat, headache, fatigue, body and muscle aches, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, new loss of smell or taste. Many people may have little to no symptoms.

If you are experiencing symptoms of illness you are encouraged to contact your medical provider to be tested or seek out a nearby community testing site. If you have any questions about getting tested you can call the Marquette County Health Department main line at 608-297-3135.