Regular graduation ceremonies are postponed

Due to the COVID-19 situation, both Montello and Westfield school districts have postponed their traditional in-person graduation ceremonies that would have taken place this weekend. If the situation allows, they may announce plans for formal ceremonies at a future date.

Recently, it was reported at a Montello School Board meeting that individual MHS seniors were videotaped and photographed individually in their caps and gowns, along with valedictorian and salutatorian speeches, which will be compiled onto a DVD for them as a keepsake.

Congratulations to all Class of 2020 graduates! See our special Graduation Section in this issue for a tribute to this year’s Montello and Westfield Area School District graduates.