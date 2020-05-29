Germania News

The wildlife that I love to watch in my yard have been giving them a run for my money in the flower department. On Saturday I stuck petunia plants and snapdragons carefully in to our decorative grain drill, arranged by color so carefully. The next day after work, I went out to water the plants and found all but one missing the top and blooms. A few were plucked out of the pot and left to dry up on top of the soil. You might guess that hoof prints were found nearby. I can only hope that the culprit is the pregnant doe who was recently seen eating bread and scrambled eggs by the outside kitty dish. She seemed to have cravings for the eccentric diet and I can forgive her for her taste in petunias.

Terry and Chris Wollert of Budsin noted that Summer in Wisconsin can show up all in one day as you start out heating your home against the cold night and end it with central air cooling it off before retiring once again to bed. But the humidity that comes along with the weather change is most unwelcome.

Roger Goldsmith of Newton was watching several Orioles feeding in the yard when he spotted one of a darker red color. I checked my bird watching book and figured out that he was seeing a male Orchard Oriole. He noted that it was very vibrant and ate with the others peaceably. The grape jelly was a hot item at the bird buffet.

Happy birthday wishes are sent to Don Williams of Montello Royalty n May 29th. Don shares the day with my best friend since first grade Vicki Lou Zajda of Harris, who is officially older than me on May 29th for a few months. John Zoom Zoom of Westfield will be riding on little blue May 30th celebrating another year with Libby by his side. My sweet cousin Vicky Erd Wruck of GA has a birthday on May 31st. Happy anniversary to Greg and Marabeth King of Princeton on June 1. Jessica Gale of MN has a June 1 birthday. Mary and Richard Hell of Newton celebrate their wedding anniversary on June 2 Wanda Reeder of Westfield has a June 2 birthday. Ramon Locke of Westfield, Kevin Frohmader of Germania, Alanna Thays of Harrisville, Heidi Giese and Darlene Wulf of Harris share a birthday on June 3. Happy anniversary to Tom and Linda Cotter on June 3. Best wishes to you all.

Kathleen Goldsmith and daughter Julie Snyder of AR traveled north to Ozark, AR to have lunch with Beth and Austin Smith at Rivertowne BBQ. They were able to catch up and enjoy a delicious meal. Josh was unable to join the get together so the kids took home a meal for him. Julie later helped Mom fix her lawn mower back in Ward, AR. Wishing I were there until they told me the temps were in the 90's for the day with storms later.

I am excited to report that the Longbranch Saloon of Germania will resume its regular summer hours and open for inside dining on May 26th. They are grateful to all who have used their delivery or to go services these past few months. I am beyond ready to get back to work on Sunday evenings. I will see you at 5 pm.

Wednesday Sue Schazke of Tuttle Lake was happy to get her kayak out on to the water and enjoy a beautiful day. Sue knew that the lake would get busy by the weekend. Randy and Sue were happy to see their friend and neighbor John Weckwerth Friday while waiting for their supper in Germania. John Serio dropped by for a fish dinner and got to chat with the trio also. It was nice to see friends again at a favorite gathering place. On his way back to "The Farm" John spotted a buck in velvet along Eagle road. His trusty dog Chester rode shot gun to help John avoid taking home grilled venison.

It has been voted that the July 25th Lawrence great parade will take place as planned. Mayor Bob Weiss hopes to retain his seat on the Lawrence city council and bring the parade to start from the east side of town to the west and around the country block. More details and information shall follow.

While on a nature walk in Newton I spotted win fawns by the creek. They didn't see me so i turned around and went back to my car before they wandered near the water. I also heard a ruffed grouse drumming towards my dad's house several different times. This was my way of unwinding after a long day of work and it was a win.

Chris Wollert of Budsin was happy to get all of her vegetable plants in to the ground and protected by the garden fence. The flowers were also put in to place with hopes of deterring the local deer family from snacking on them. The Wollert family gathered for a BBQ in Berlin but ate outside and kept their distance with no hugs shared. at least they were able to see and speak with each other. A food delivery from Johann's bar and grill of Richford took care of a Friday night dinner. Everything was very good and arrived hot.

Last Wednesday a Thalacker family birthday celebration took place on the lake complete with cake and a fabulous roast beef dinner form Crossroads Chateau. Mary Ellen and Glen Thalacker joined their son Patrick and grandson Jake on shore while granddaughter Alyssa chimed on by cell phone. The family spotted an eagle nest from the boat while fishing. Fishing does not always mean catching but Patrick still enjoyed a pandemic style birthday.

Sadly the Coloma Chicken Chew events have been cancelled for but they will still be serving their famous BBQ chicken dinners. The flea market has been cancelled for June but will continue in August and September. Please do your best to support the local fund raisers, they depend on us.