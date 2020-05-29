Fair Board cancels 2020 Marquette County Fair

Another staple of summer has been cancelled in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. Marquette County has joined the growing number of state counties in cancelling their County Fair due to the pandemic. The County Fair Board released the following statement:

“With concern for the safety and health of the community, the general public, our volunteers, our vendors, and service groups, as well as our exhibitors and parents during the COVID-19 pandemic, it is with a heavy heart we are reaching out to let you know that the Marquette County Youth Organization has canceled the 2020 Marquette County Fair. This was a very difficult decision for the board to make.

“We are sensitive to the feelings of everyone involved with the success of the Marquette County Fair. The future of socialization is still unknown, especially in large quantities, and we feel that we need to make this decision. We are very sensitive to the fact that our entire community has been harshly impacted, especially our sponsors. This consideration also extends to the Fair and 4-H staff, carnival employees, food and commercial vendors, entertainment, dedicated volunteers and judges, and hard-working Chairs and Superintendents who make our Fair possible.

“The Marquette County Youth Organization will begin planning for the 2021 Marquette County Fair to make it one to remember. We look forward to seeing our community come back together for the Marquette County Fair from July 7-11, 2021.”

For more information, contact Marquette County Youth Organization at: marquettefairwi@gmail.com or 608-296-5200.