Economic forecasts and damage done to Marquette County from COVID-19 shutdowns are discussed

The Marquette County Economic Development committee met last week to talk about the ramifications of this year’s business shutdowns due to the coronavirus. Economic Development and Tourism Coordinator Keri Solis reported on business sentiment for shutdowns as well as longer term goals for municipalities.

The Marquette County Economic Update reported that all aspects of Marquette County have been affected by the shutdown. As of May 9th, Marquette County was sitting at 13% unemployment; much higher than the average of 4-6%. “It’s going to be another two to three weeks before I can see the impact of the Safer at Home ending and things ramping up to where we’re at…to when people start going back to work,” Solis said. During the shutdown, she continued to send out email updates to about 150 businesses and passed along information to elected officials among several other governmental bodies. In the last two months, she has had phone conversations with about 40 businesses, in addition to emails and survey information. The report was not good.

She reported that if the shutdown would have lasted until the end of June, about 50% of Marquette County businesses may have closed their doors permanently. Even at partial shutdown until the end of June with limited capacities, 25% said may have had have to close permanently. About 30% said they wouldn’t be able to cover their business bills and 15% would be at break even.

The businesses also said if the restrictions lasted until the end of May, 33% would have never opened their doors again.

“Just because everything is open doesn’t mean we are out of the woods. These next three months are going to be critical for a lot of our businesses with it being the tourist season,” Solis said. She also noted that consumer behavior can still play a big part in how people are spending their money.

Likewise, all the events that have been cancelled will play a huge role as well. Thankfully, Solis said that as of late she is getting a lot of interest from people interested in doing day trips to Marquette County. The Visitor’s Bureau, which Solis leads the marketing efforts for, has gone back to promoting things to do like shore fishing and hiking opportunities to draw people to the area.

On a final point, Solis said the COVID-19 situation may have the potential to bring people back to rural areas, as more people can work from home. To get away from the bustling city, people could relocate to Marquette County or other smaller places more with jobs usually thought impossible to have outside the city. Committee Member Al Gibeaut pointed out that this would necessitate good internet connection for the county and Solis agreed.

Gary Doudna reported on the campgrounds, who said they are all now open. Rule changes remain difficult to navigate, but they are moving forward. Though he lost all business from April 15 to May 15, Doudna said, “But on May 15, the phones started ringing. The online reservations came in steady…and the outlook is real good.” Since he has great internet at his Montello business, he will be promoting work at home in people’s campers. Right now, three customers are doing that on his campground.

The Economic Development 101 meeting that was scheduled for the end of May has been moved to the end of August. “That’s something for townships, the city, villages, and the entire county board to learn more about their role in economic development,” Solis said. Mack asked if it was something similar to an empowerment meeting and Solis responded with yes.

Solis gave the example of people saying we need jobs, but the need for industrial space and affordable housing plays a big role in that. “I have current businesses in Marquette County that are saying we would like to expand, but we have nowhere to expand,” she said.

Gibeaut wondered if there were grants out there for the county to purchase land for development after driving to La Crosse and seeing smaller towns have these healthy industrial parks. Solis responded that those places looked at their funding and then created a TIF district (Tax Increment Financing). Then the tax revenue from the buildings that are put in pays for the initial investment from the local government. Gibeaut suggested they should look into that in the future and Solis agreed saying that is something to work with local municipalities on. Mack further suggested that the three of them as county representatives could do some investigation of

Endeavor’s industrial park to learn more.

A committee structure change was considered, as they would like more members of the business community versus members from the county board. Due to COVID-19 situation, this change was postponed. Solis received responses from business owners in the community and confirmed that she would like to start bringing others in. The committee would be a special committee of the Marquette County board, replacing the current Marquette County Economic Development Corporation that is primarily composed of county board supervisors.

In other business, the committee appointed Supervisor Al Rosenthal to a position on the Tri-County Economic Development Corporation (TREDC) board, replacing Gary Thalacker who resigned from the position. With the proposed change in local committee structure, Marquette County has proposed a change to TREDC that would allow county boards to make appointments directly to TREDC.

There was also discussion on the part-time economic development position to assist Solis with tourism and marketing the county. In the spring applications where taken and it was then narrowed down to three people. However, interviews were postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Now, since things are opening up, Solis is looking for direction from the Executive and Finance Committee on proceeding with filling the position.