Coloma cancels traditional Chicken Chew but will offer drive-through dinner pick-ups

The Coloma Fire Department recently announced that after several meetings between organizations, they have cancelled the traditional three-day Coloma Chicken Chew, which normally takes place at the end of June. However, they will be offering their barbequed chicken dinners with a drive-through pick-up arrangement on Sunday, June 28th.

A statement posted recently on their Facebook page said, “With the Badger Bounce back and stages of normalcy we have to take public safety into consideration that close to the end of a quarantine. THAT BEING SAID THE FIRE AND LIONS ARE DOING THE SUNDAY CHICKEN DINNER DRIVE THROUGH! This will be located at the fire station you will drive through pay and receive dinners and hope we never have to cancel again!!”

The fire department is offering pre-sales of dinner tickets, with more information available on their Facebook page.