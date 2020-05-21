2020 Oxford Independence Day Celebration is Canceled

May 21, 2020

It is with deep regret that the Oxford Fire Department and the Oxford Lions Club announce the community’s traditional Independence Day Celebration will be canceled for 2020.  For a time, there was hope that some version of the three-day festival would be possible; however, in the interest of the health and safety of our community we find it necessary to cancel the event for 2020.  This includes the highly popular fireworks display, softball tournament, carnival, food and beer stand, BINGO, Junior Olympics, as well as bags and volleyball competitions.  

 

The members of the Oxford Fire Department and the Oxford Lions Club are all together fortunate and grateful for the incredible support received from the community and from across the state each and every year.  We can all look forward to better times very soon.

