County Health Department gives info on Access to COVID-19 Testing

Expanded tested for COVID-19 is needed to turn the dial back and re-open the State of Wisconsin. The Governor’s goal is to complete 85,000 tests per week or approximately 12,000 tests per day. Overall laboratory capacity in Wisconsin has increased and can support testing for patients even in outpatient settings, who have symptoms suggestive of COVID-19. Therefore, all health care providers are being encouraged to test all symptomatic patients, even patients with mild symptoms. Testing, combined with timely and thorough contact tracing, isolation, and quarantine, will serve an important public health purpose in the next phase of Wisconsin’s and Marquette County’s COVID-19 response.

CDC priorities for COVID-19 testing:

High priority:

• Hospitalized patients.

• Healthcare facility workers, workers in congregate living settings, and first responders with symptoms.

• Residents in long-term care facilities or other congregate living settings, including correctional and detention facilities and shelters, with symptoms.

Persons identified by public health officials or clinicians as high priority:

• Persons with symptoms of a possible infection with COVID-19, including, but not limited to, fever, cough, shortness of breath, chills, muscle pain, new loss of taste or smell, vomiting or diarrhea, and/or sore throat.

• Persons without symptoms who are prioritized by health departments or clinicians, including but not limited to: public health monitoring, sentinel surveillance, presence of underlying medical condition or disability, residency in a congregate housing setting such as a homeless shelter or long term care facility, or screening of other asymptomatic individuals according to state and local plans.

\For anyone residing in Marquette County right now, if you have any symptoms associated with COVID-19, the Marquette County Health Department encourages you to seek out testing at your nearest clinic or hospital. Please remember to call ahead and disclose all your symptoms. The provider will give you instructions on what to do next.

If you have had symptoms related to COVID-19 in the last two weeks and were denied testing, the Marquette County Health Department would like you to take a short survey that can be found on the Marquette County Government Facebook page or the Marquette County Government Webpage: “COVID-19 Updates and Resources.” If you have any questions regarding COVID-19 testing please call the Marquette County Health Department at 608-297-3135.