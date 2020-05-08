Marquette County included in Red Flag Warning last weekend

MADISON, Wis. – On Sunday, May 3rd, the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources in conjunction with the National Weather Service issued a Red Flag Warning for the following central Wisconsin counties: Jackson, La Crosse, Trempealeau, Monroe, Juneau, Adams, Marquette, Waushara, Wood, Portage, Waupaca and Green Lake.

A Red Flag Warning is issued when a variety of weather factors come together to create especially dangerous wildland fire conditions. Warm temperatures, low humidity, gusty winds and exceptionally dry fuels are anticipated and can result in catastrophic fires. As a result, the DNR is moving to Extreme fire danger in those counties.

Much of the state continues to be Very High to Extreme fire danger. Southern adjacent counties to the Red Flag area have similar conditions, but vegetation green-up is progressing. The DNR anticipated continued dry, elevated fire conditions heading into Monday, May 4th, with chances of rain forecasted for Tuesday.

Although some scattered chances of rain were forecasted, with cooler temperatures and less wind, the precipitation is expected to be very minimal and is not likely to improve the overall fire situation. Fuel conditions such as trees, shrubs and grasses are very dry. Please continue to take extra precautions as a dry stretch of weather remains.

The DNR’s website reported at least eight wildfires since January 1st of this year. All occurred in March or April. Of those, three were listed as starting by equipment, four were started by burning debris and one was listed as miscellaneous. The spread of the fires ranged from 1/10 of an acre to 15.11 acres. The largest happened on April 20th in the Town of Neshkoro.

Burning remains suspended with DNR-issued burning permits for debris piles, barrels and grass or wooded areas. We are also asking the public again to be especially careful with any activities that could potentially lead to a wildland fire such as campfires, ashes from fireplaces, outdoor grills, smoking, chainsaws, off-road vehicles or other small engines have the potential to throw sparks. Use extreme caution until the fire weather improves.

The DNR responded to nearly 50 wildfires in Wisconsin in the last week.

Fire control officials urge the public not to become complacent as Wisconsin enters the peak of wildfire season over the next couple weeks. Fire control officials will be on high alert across the entire state, pre-positioning equipment for rapid response. The DNR has four contract tanker planes and access to the Wisconsin Army National Guard Black Hawk helicopters with bucket capability.