Historical Society cancels Strawberry Sociable
May 8, 2020
The Marquette County Historical Society voted last week to cancel this year’s Strawberry Ice Cream Sociable, in light of the COVID-19 restrictions and concerns that are currently in place.
The annual event had been scheduled for early June and comes after cancellation announcements for two other highly popular events for that weekend, Westfield’s Dairylicious Day and the Marquette County Farm Bureau’s Dairy Breakfast.
