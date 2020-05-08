Harrisville area woman dies in crash

May 8, 2020

On Thursday, April 30, 2020 at 2:58 PM, a two-vehicle crash occurred at the intersection of CTH J and 7th Ct. in the Town of Harris, Marquette County, Wisconsin. 

 

Sheriff Joe Konrath reported that a midsize van traveling north on 7th Ct. failed to yield the right of way at the intersection, colliding into a passenger vehicle traveling east bound on CTH J. The driver of the passenger car succumbed to her injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene by the Marquette County Coroner. The deceased was identified as Annette M. Roberts, 51, from rural Montello. 

 

The driver of the midsize van was Joey Hinich, 68, of Lyndon Station, WI. Sheriff Konrath reported that Hinich was not injured.

 

Responding to the crash were the Marquette County Sheriff’s Office, Westfield Police Department, Harris Fire and Rescue, Village of Westfield Fire Department and Marquette County EMS.

 

The crash is under investigation by the Marquette County Sheriff’s Office, Wisconsin State Patrol and the Marquette County Coroner’s Office. This is Marquette County’s first fatality crash of 2020.

Please reload

Featured Posts

MADISON, Wis. –  On Sunday, May 3rd, the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources in conjunction with the National Weather Service issued a Red Flag...

Marquette County included in Red Flag Warning last weekend

May 8, 2020

1/1
Please reload

Recent Posts

Marquette County included in Red Flag Warning last weekend

May 8, 2020

Harrisville area woman dies in crash

May 8, 2020

Endeavor Sharing Supper Gives Back

May 8, 2020

Historical Society cancels Strawberry Sociable

May 8, 2020

Area updates on COVID-19 cases

May 8, 2020

Germania News

May 8, 2020

Westfield Elementary Item Pick-up Information

May 1, 2020

Please reload

© 2019 Marquette County Tribune

This site was designed with the
.com
website builder. Create your website today.Start Now