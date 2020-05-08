Harrisville area woman dies in crash

On Thursday, April 30, 2020 at 2:58 PM, a two-vehicle crash occurred at the intersection of CTH J and 7th Ct. in the Town of Harris, Marquette County, Wisconsin.

Sheriff Joe Konrath reported that a midsize van traveling north on 7th Ct. failed to yield the right of way at the intersection, colliding into a passenger vehicle traveling east bound on CTH J. The driver of the passenger car succumbed to her injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene by the Marquette County Coroner. The deceased was identified as Annette M. Roberts, 51, from rural Montello.

The driver of the midsize van was Joey Hinich, 68, of Lyndon Station, WI. Sheriff Konrath reported that Hinich was not injured.

Responding to the crash were the Marquette County Sheriff’s Office, Westfield Police Department, Harris Fire and Rescue, Village of Westfield Fire Department and Marquette County EMS.

The crash is under investigation by the Marquette County Sheriff’s Office, Wisconsin State Patrol and the Marquette County Coroner’s Office. This is Marquette County’s first fatality crash of 2020.