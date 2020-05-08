Germania News

April showers have indeed brought May flowers and mushrooms, hummingbirds, orioles and nesting birds. I am happily enjoying all the good things that are happening as always, naturally. Right outside of my living room window a couple of Black Capped Chickadees are building their nest inside of an old wood duck house that I have perched on top of our well pipe for decoration. I have to wonder if the pair are the same birds that used to build their nest in the old oak tree stump? It is cool to watch their cautious progress and I hope they can succeed without an invasion of racoon or cats.

My sincere thanks you is extended to the Westfield McDonalds restaurant who so graciously provided a meal to all healthcare and first responders of the Westfield area. I know that the free meals were very appreciated and enjoyed. I was also happy to see the extra precautions the employees are taking to serve you safely is unprecedented time in our lives.

The Tri Parish Lutheran Church WINGS group has now made 265 masks for healthcare workers, first responders and members of the community. They wish to thank all the folks who have donated and have allowed them to keep purchasing supplies. The Women IN God's Service are happy to carry on and help others as possible.

Happy birthday wishes are sent to Al Huth of Ripon on May 6. Happy anniversary wishes are extended to Captain Dave and his first mate Cheri Nickel of Princeton on May 7. Kim Crandall and Barb Schnosky have a May 7 birthday. Tom and Dot Becker of Lawrence have a May 9 anniversary as do Andy and Tonya Henke. Marilyn Bagley, Tim Haas, Angie Hoffman, Jaimie Field, Jacob Timm and Angie Hoffman share a May 9 birthday. May 10th Branden Mike have an anniversary to celebrate. Greg Kemnitz of Harrisville, Lucy Williams of White Lake and Paulette Phillips of Westfield have a May 10th birthday. Mike and Melissa Wucherer of Germania celebrate their first wedding anniversary on May 11th. Happy birthday to my favorite sister-in-law Abby Goldsmith of Coloma on May 11th. Kathy Jo Locke of Westfield has a May 12th birthday. Best wishes to you all.

My sincere sympathy is extended to the family and friends of Marian Floeter of Westfield who passed away at the grand age of 91 while a resident of Harris Villa Assisted living. Marian remained active and enjoyed joining in many activities as well as card games while living at Harris Villa. I enjoyed sharing a 2nd generation of friendship with Marian's daughter Judy Hayes who always shared a smile with us on each visit. May peace be in your hearts at this time of loss.

Chris Wollert of Budsin was happy to get out to the Amish Greenhouse last week with a mask on. anted in her portable green house. and has been having trouble finding a few of her favorite types of bean seed, but hopes to have a suitable substitute from Burpee seeds soon. On the weekend the Wollerts were able to spend time outdoors with Max and family. The boys did lots of truck driving and digging while Max the dog checked for trout in the Mecan River. The rest of the family met through Facetime. Chris was able to visit from the car with neighbors Missy and Don Heller of Budsin on Saturday during a dump run. In fact most of the Budsin neighborhood met at the dump proving to be an exciting time out while the sun was shining. The Wollerts later ordered pizza from the Longbranch for supper and enjoyed it very much.

Happy Mother's Day wishes from me to all to which the greeting applies. My strong willed mother Kathleen Goldsmith of Ozark, AR deserves an award for always remaining calm in every storm life has thrown her way. I am sure there are things that can rattle her cage but to my knowledge I do not recall what that could be. Thanks Mom for always being supportive, always showing us love and affection because you wanted to, not because it was part of the mom job.

My mother-in-law Alice Ann Henke of Neshkoro was pictured in the last issue of the Marquette County Tribune, as a first grade student. I don't think I had ever seen a younger photo of her but now I know where her son Mike got his good looks. Many thanks for giving life to the man I call my husband and for having a lot of patience in raising him. He may have tested the warranty of his body parts by breaking an arm, wrist or ankle but you kept him alive and as safe as possible. He is still giving the parts a run for their money.

My stepmother Mary Goldsmith of Newton has always been a bonus mom to me and my 2 sisters at the time and to our youngest sister and favorite brother, we are one big happy family, thanks to you and your hard work. We love you all.