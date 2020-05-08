Endeavor Sharing Supper Gives Back

May 8, 2020

Since March, the Endeavor Sharing Supper has been unable to have our monthly community supper due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Over the past six years, we average about 150 in attendance at each supper, with participants not only sharing a meal, but also getting together with family, friends and neighbors for conversation. 

 

Various government and community groups have provided information and resources to attendees, there is a Kids' Corner with activities for the children and periodically we have been entertained by various musical groups. Our monthly sponsors ensure we can serve the meals free to all. 

At each supper, there is a donation can where people can contribute to help with expenses of plates, napkins, utensils, placemats, etc. 

 

At this time, we have decided to make a donation to both the Endeavor Food Pantry and the Marquette County Care and Share Food Bank, using the donations collected during the January and February suppers. 

We are looking forward to the day when the Endeavor Sharing Supper can be up and running again, providing an opportunity for the community to come together in person. 

 

Watch the Endeavor Sharing Supper Facebook page for updates. In the meantime, we hope that you are taking the necessary steps to stay healthy and safe.

