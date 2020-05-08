Area updates on COVID-19 cases

Marquette County confirmed cases remain low

As the COVID-19 coronavirus continues its spread, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services and local county agencies are continuing to compile daily statistics on the number of persons testing positive or negative, along with death counts.

As of Tuesday, May 5th, the State of Wisconsin had 8,566 positive cases and 83,967 negative cases. There were 353 deaths reported as of 2:00 p.m. that day. There have been 1,663 hospitalizations to date, with just over 300 currently in hospitals as of Monday this week.

Here in Marquette County, the County Health Department reported 3 positive cases. Two of those have recovered and are out of isolation, while one person died. There have been 197 negative tests reported here.

Green Lake County reported 5 confirmed positive cases and 211 negative tests.

Adams County listed 4 positive cases, including 1 death, along with 201 negative tests.

Waushara County had 2 positive cases, 201 negative tests and no deaths.

Columbia County reported 32 positive cases, including 1 death, and 938 negative tests.