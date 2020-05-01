Westfield Elementary Item Pick-up Information

Item Pick-Up

Item pick-up day will take place on Monday, May 4th for all Westfield Elementary students. This is the only day that we have planned for this, so please make arrangements to pick things up. We have a schedule that you will see at the bottom of this email outlining when you should arrive to pick up your child’s things. If you have more than one last name in your household, please use the last name of your oldest child and come at that time.

Teachers have bagged up all items from desks and lockers and placed these items in the gym.

When you arrive, you will pull in the south parking lot (by gym), unless your student is in 4K. 4K items will be picked up in front of the 4K building. Tables will be set up, and staff members will be behind the tables. Please tell the staff member your child’s name(s) and teacher’s name(s) and that staff member will go into the gym, grab the bag(s) and place them on the table outside for you to take. Please do not enter the gym. Only staff members are allowed in the school.

To keep things safe for all involved, we ask that only one person leave the car to come and get the items, students should not leave their vehicles. Please try to maintain a safe six-foot distance between you and the person in front of you should a line form. We ask that you keep things moving as we have many families to get bags to.

LMC Books and Classroom Book Bags

If your child has LMC books, or any book bags from their teachers, please bring those with you on this day. There will be bins labeled for these.

Medication Pick Up

If you have a prescription medication in the office, you may also pick those up on this day. Medication will be handed out by our School Nurse, Mrs. Wollert. She will be at a table in front of the school. If you need to pick up medicine, please drive to the front of the building after you have picked up your child’s bag. Please bring a photo ID to pick up your child’s medication.

PTO Messages

The Westfield Elementary's Spring Cookie Dough Fundraiser has been cancelled. The cookie dough company made this decision and will reimburse all online orders. Parents please return money to customers who ordered. Yearbooks should be here in 2-3 weeks. The PTO will distribute them to families who have ordered when they arrive. More information to follow.

Time Window

In order to make sure this process is orderly and safe, we have set up a time window for you to pick up your child’s items.

Last Time Window

Name For Pick-up

A-D 9:00-9:45

E-H 9:45-10:30

I-L 10:30-11:15

M-P 11:15-12:00

Q-T 12:00-12:45

U-Z 12:45-1:30

Thank you in advance for your cooperation on this day. School personnel hope they are able to have things all run safely and smoothly.