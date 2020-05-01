Westfield Chamber Cancels Dairylicious Day

At their virtual monthly meeting last week, the Westfield Chamber of Commerce decided that Dairylicious Day, scheduled for early June, would be too risky and uncertain due to the COVID-19 situation to warrant the event and therefore cancelled it for this year. The planned village-wide rummage sale is postponed at this time, also.

All of the members present were quite confident in their decision to pass on Dairylicious this year, citing worries over the coronavirus. Member Bill Denkert asked if they could move it to the fall, but the band lined up for the event was booked later on in the year.

Suggestions were made to buy some local gift certificates and place them for people to purchase at high traffic areas which are still open, like a bank. “It might be a way to get some money in peoples’ pockets,” Susan Kravick said. The chamber members liked the idea and will think about implementing it.

Denkert mentioned that on his website, www.wisconsin106.com, they list businesses that are still open in central Wisconsin. He said to let him know of any businesses that needs a boost and he’ll put them on there.

Finally, the chamber will be looking into purchasing a computer for around $700 to continue using Zoom for meetings after the coronavirus is over. There has been a lot of positive reception to this configuration for meetings.

The chamber also learned it is losing its president soon, as James and Susan Snow will be moving out to South Dakota in Fall, where James has been accepted into a pastoral apprenticeship program.