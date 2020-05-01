Germany News

Normally I would be really tired today after working hard for the annual Germania Community Development Association benefit and parade. But the tiny hamlet of Germania was fairly quiet on Saturday April 25th, that is until a small fleet of 5 vehicles came to town. To honor the hard working Heller Duo, I wanted to show my support and drum up a parade of our own MD 2020 style (Missy and Don). Germania Historical Society president Jon Syverson and his son Jon polished up the truck, decorated with flags and wearing a face mask while his wonderful wife Linda sat with their granddaughter Evelyn to watch in front of their house. The area was cordoned off with safety cones, in case a crowd would show up. our group was led by a fire truck complete with a boat horn from the Nimphius fleet of north Budsin. Alex and Cole Nimphius decorated their rig with signs while Cole passed out candy. Chris Wollert of Budsin, mother of our Germania professor Casey Wollert had an American flag in hand as she joined the line-up. I had a giant dog stuffed in the back window, a sign and flags all around my Jeep. John Serio of Budsin who holds 2 elected positions in the Germania officials court followed in line with his trusty dog Chester at his side. We honked our way from the start up at Comstock Lake, down 18th to Eagle Road. We passed the Longbranch Saloon twice with Kevin the zookeeper cheering us on. Squirrel Tom Wargula was busy in his yard but managed to wave as we passed by. Joe Smith and his dog took notice of the noise and waved us by. 3 cars continued on to Budsin so we could go past The Hellers and Katz homes before we ended our route by the Budsin church. Casey Wollert rode along with us by phone, thanks to Facetime. Of course this was not the same by any means but we wanted to show our support for all of the great things the Heller family has done over the decades-plus of the Germania parade. Our hearts were happy and it was so good to see friends, even if from a 6 foot safe distance. We can hope to be back on track in 2021 but until then we in the GCDA will continue to serve folks in the area as needed and will raise money to make this possible in whatever ways we are allowed. See you next year on Eagle Road for our biggest parade in the littlest town.

Tuesday afternoon while walking in the yard I was happy to hear the sound of a grouse drumming nearby. I was unable to find the bird in sight but I was able to listen to it pound feathers for about half an hour. Hopefully, this bird will stay off the road and not end up "smucked" like the one I saw last year in Budsin. He stood his ground on County E until a driver came along and did not yield.

The sturgeon put on quite a show in Princeton all last week on the banks of the Fox River. By Sunday when Mike and I were able to go watch the spawning activity the fish were still jumping up, but not as active. Justin Fetzer and his sons Gunner and Archer of Lawrence held a home schooling with dad class activity on the Fox, teaching the youngsters all about what the sturgeon were doing. The videos were very cool to watch on Facebook. Thanks to all that did share their view from the banks of the Fox River and Wolf River as well.

Happy birthday wishes are sent to Teresa Posthuma Westfield on April 30th. May 1 we wish Marlene Tolbert of Berlin and Brian Marshall a great day. Happy anniversary to Tom and Penny Frozene of Lawrence on May 1. On May 2 we wish Dawn Meisner, Dick Kemnitz of south Germania, Dave Bignell of Oxford, Brittany Borgrud, Holly Garland-Myers of Montello and Mike Henke of Budsin a wonderful birthday. May 3 we wish Nick Henke of Ripon a great birthday. May 4 wish George Henke of Neshkoro and Warren Buchholtz of Montello a good birthday. Linda Mae Vista of New Berlin, Kristine James of Neshkoro, Kurt Albright of Harrisville, Cousin Donna Lyon of Berlin and Lyncee Zuehls of Shields all celebrate on May 5. Al Huth of Ripon and Maya Wegner of Montello have a May 6 birthday. Best wishes to you all.

The Montello Theater was happily popping their fabulous movie buttered popcorn on Saturday with a line of folks ready to buy some and take along to watch their movie at home. Nachos were also available and proved better to eat in the parked car. The concession window opening was a welcome sight on a Saturday night. Dick and Susan Kemnitz were one of the couples in line to grab a snack at a reasonable price while also helping to keep a local business alive.

The ladies of WINGS, women IN God's service have begun to sew a new style of masks for healthcare workers. Due to the long hours behind a mask and the use of elastic against a tender ear, the ladies are making a pattern with tie strings instead. Keep those machines going ladies, and thanks for all of your hard work.

Terry Wollert of Budsin and Mike Henke of Budsin had a safe chat in the driveway Saturday world's problems. It is always welcome to have the chance to visit with our wonderful neighbors, especially if there is a tractor involved.

On Monday while walking through the yard I heard the familiar whistle of an Oriole. I followed it around until I saw for sure who was singing to me. I already had the grape jelly feeder out and now added fresh oranges to the buffet. Chris Wollert told me on Monday that the juncos were finally gone from their yard. We both have our greenhouses up and hoping for good results. The micro greens in mine are growing quickly, just as they should ,and they are already tasty. Have faith and carry on and keep growing forward in life. These gloomy days shall be behind us in no time.