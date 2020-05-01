First remote Supervisors meeting approves Chair extension

This first remote meeting for the Marquette County Board of Supervisors was pretty short on the morning of April 21st. The main thing voted on was the motion for temporarily continuing the service of Robert Miller and Ken Borzick as chair and vice chair respectively.

County Clerk Gary Sorensen explained the motion for the temporary reappointment of Miller and Borzick. It would suspend the county board rules and declare the continuing of these two positions until such time as the board can meet to continue its regular annual organizational meeting business. Votes for chair and vice chair are conducted in-person by ballot, under normal circumstances, but the COVID-19 gathering restrictions put this meeting on “remote” status for many board members. The motion required a two-thirds vote and it passed with 16 ayes and 1 absent.

Also at last week’s meeting, Miller officially welcomed back the incumbents and the new members to the board, including District 4’s John Bennett and District 6’s Dave Benson.

Sorensen mentioned that they are watching for Congressional action for potential local governments.

Corporation Counsel Natalie Bussan said that the county members should remain silent on the First Amendment lawsuit filed against Sheriff Joe Konrath and Patrol Sergeant Cameron Klump. Attorney Samuel Hall Jr. is handling the defense and Bussan said she is pleased with his response so far.

Board Member Judi Nigbor said that this is a difficult time for their constituents and suggested that they donate their May meeting’s per diem money to a local charity; she suggested either the Guardian Angels or Budda Box Fight Against Cancer. Miller thinks that is possible but would likely be a voluntary action. This will be placed on the May meeting’s agenda.

Finally, Supervisor Mike Raddatz gave a speech on how the county should forgo the governor’s orders. “When you are talking about donating and stuff to the Budda Box…why don’t we just open the government up and let the people get back to work and open up the restaurants and everything where these people would get most of their support?” he said.

Continuing, Raddatz said, “It’s time to open the county up…nobody is planting. The grocery stores are empty. Walk through Freitag, the shelves are empty and it’s only going to get worse.” He went on to say that the percentages of deaths were way lower that they were supposed to be for the United States and the world. He suggested that May 1st be the day they open up the county to everything. He mentioned that the coronavirus is terrible, and you can’t replace the people who died, but they shouldn’t wreck the entire economy because of it. Raddatz cited that the Dodge and Racine County sheriffs will not be following this extension and he hopes Sheriff Konrath does the same.

As a closing statement, Miller expressed grief over the first Marquette County citizen lost to the coronavirus.