Dairy Breakfast is cancelled this year

May 1, 2020

The Marquette County Farm Bureau announced last Friday that the 2020 Marquette County Dairy Breakfast has been cancelled due to COVID-19 concerns. The annual breakfast celebrated June Dairy Month and was held annually in early June, either at the Marquette County Fairgrounds or at a farm in the county.

 

A Facebook post from the Farm Bureau said, “Stay tuned as we find new ways to celebrate June Dairy Month,” with details to follow on their page: Marquette County Dairy Breakfast.

