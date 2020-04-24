Reminder to residents that yard, rummage, and garage sales are prohibited under Safer at Home

Marquette County Health Department is reminding the community that yard, rummage, garage sales, and other similar activities, are prohibited under Governor Tony Evers’ Safer At Home order.

Due to the Safer at Home Order, many residents have been required to stay home from work. With recent warmer temperatures spring cleaning has become a central theme. While many residents have been able to clean their homes and yards, getting rid of no longer needed items needs to wait a little longer. Currently state guidelines recommend practicing physical distancing – which can’t happen at yard, rummage, or garage sales.

Under article #3 of Governor Evers’ ‘Safer at Home Order,’ “All public and private gatherings of any number of people that are not part of a single household or living unit are prohibited.” This includes open sale events either from a household or in an organized community center.

This applies to the current Safer at Home Order as well as the extension of the of the order that starts on April 24, 2020.

Please hold onto your treasures a little bit longer so we can shop safely soon!