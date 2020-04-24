Local student and family bring lawsuit alleging free speech was violated

A lawsuit was filed April 16th in the U.S. District Court’s Eastern District of Wisconsin by a Westfield Area High School sophomore and her family, alleging that the actions of Sheriff Joe Konrath and Patrol Sergeant Cameron Klump violated her free speech rights.

The suit was brought by Amyiah Cohoon and her parents Richard and Angela Cohoon of Oxford, represented by the Wisconsin Institute for Law & Liberty in Milwaukee.

The complaint says that four or five days after returning home from a band trip to Florida on March 15th, Amyiah began feeling ill, with symptoms including a fever and dry cough. One week later, she was taken to the emergency room at Divine Savior Hospital in Portage, where doctors did not test her for COVID-19 due to the criteria at the time. She was given an inhaler and sent home with her parents to self-quarantine for 14 days.

The document says she was diagnosed with an “(a)cute upper respiratory infection, unspecified.” A work release form given to the Cohoons, specified that, “Amyiah has symptoms consistent with COVID-19,” according to the complaint.

Three days later, as her symptoms worsened, Amyiah was taken back to Divine Savior and was then redirected to UW Children’s Hospital in Madison. A COVID-19 test came back negative, but the complaint says the Cohoons were told that Amyiah still likely had COVID-19 and had missed the window for testing positive.

The lawsuit came about after the Cohoon family received a visit from Patrol Sergeant Cameron Klump on March 27th. They say the subject of that visit was that the school superintendent had complained to Sheriff Konrath about one of Amiyah’s social media Instagram posts, which stated, “I am finally home after being hospitalized for a day and a half. I am still on breathing treatment but have beaten the coronavirus. Stay home and be safe.”

The complaint alleges that, “Sergeant Klump told Richard Cohoon that he had direct orders from Sheriff Konrath to demand that Amyiah delete this post, and, if she did not, to cite Amyiah and/or her parents for disorderly conduct and to ‘start taking people to jail.’”

The document says that Sergeant Klump’s incident report stated that Sheriff Konrath wanted the post removed because there were no confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the county at that time.

This came the same day that Westfield School District Administrator Bob Meicher posted an update to parents on the district’s website saying there was “no truth” to a rumor that a student had contracted coronavirus during the band trip, according to the lawsuit. That post is no longer on the website.

Amyiah agreed to delete her Instagram post, the complaint says, “out of fear that Sergeant Klump would follow through on his threat to arrest and jail her or her parents…” She also deleted an earlier Instagram post, which in part said, “I wont be back for a while longer due to me no(w) having the COVID-19 virus…”

The Cohoons are asserting that Amyiah’s post and other posts made during that time period were protected by the First Amendment. The complaint states, “Through her posts, Amyiah simply wished to share with her friends and family the significant scare she had with COVID-19; such speech is presumptively protected by the First Amendment.

Attorney Samuel Hall, Jr., representing both Konrath and Klump, issued a statement in response to the lawsuit, stating, “The allegation that the plaintiff was threatened with arrest by law enforcement is patently false. The lawsuit also acknowledges that despite testing negative for COVID-19, the 16-year old plaintiff used social media to broadcast to the world that she had COVID-19 and had ‘beaten the coronavirus.’ She broadcasted this message days after a cross-country trip in close quarters with dozens of classmates and parents, who would have faced guidelines to self-isolate away from their families and work for 14 days - had the plaintiff actually tested positive. This student’s actions caused distress and panic within the school system and law enforcement acted at the request of health officials in a good faith effort to avoid unfounded panic. Based on the legitimate concerns raised by the County Health Department and school officials, law enforcement asked for voluntary compliance with a request to remove the post and the plaintiff complied with the request. We look forward to asserting our defenses in the coming days.”

The lawsuit asks for relief including a declaration that Amyiah’s Instagram posts were speech protected by the First Amendment as well as threats to cite her or her family for disorderly conduct and to arrest and jail them. It also asks for a declaration and an injunction stating that the defendants may not cite her or her family for disorderly conduct or any other crime, arrest them, jail them or threaten any of the above for exercising First Amendment rights, including on social media.