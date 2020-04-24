First COVID-19 Related Death in Marquette County

April 24, 2020

On April 17, 2020, Marquette County Health Department confirmed the first death in Marquette County associated with the novel coronavirus infections (COVID-19).  The individual was previously hospitalized and all persons who were in close contact with the patient were in proper quarantine or isolation if needed.

“We are truly saddened by this loss, and extend our deepest sympathies to their loved ones,” says Jayme Sopha, Health Officer, and Marquette County Health Department.

 

COVID-19 can cause serious health complications and death, especially among older adults and people with chronic health conditions, that’s why it’s important we all work together to prevent the spread of illness. To date, over 4000 people in Wisconsin have been diagnosed with COVID-19 and there have been at least 230 deaths in Wisconsin. Marquette County has had 120 negative tests results, and a total of three positive cases, two of which are no longer contagious and have been released from isolation.

 

“We strongly encourage everyone to continue to stay home unless activities are essential. In doing so, you’re not only helping protect yourself, but also your family, friends, neighbors, and fellow community members,” says Sopha.

 

For the latest information, visit the Center for Disease Control Coronavirus webpage, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services webpage, or the Marquette County Government webpage and Facebook page.

