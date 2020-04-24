Businesses in Marquette County Impacted By COVID-19

As a result of the Governor’s Safer at Home Order, many Marquette County businesses had to lay off workers, modify their business model, or shut down all together.

Marquette County Economic Development and Tourism Coordinator, Keri Solis has been working to get information out to businesses and gather information to send back up to the state on what is happening in Marquette County.

“The past month has been a moving target,” said Solis. “Changes have been coming down very rapidly and businesses of all types have been affected.”

According to Solis, the bars, restaurants, salons and retail settings were hit right away when they had to close their doors or go to minimal operations. However, businesses of all sizes and types were already feeling the impact of the economy slowing down by late March and the impact on the area has grown throughout April. “There are some businesses that have told me they will be OK if they could be allowed to open in May, others are stretched thin and barely covering the bills, some aren’t sure if they will be able to open their doors again.”

Solis has collected information and passed it along to various state agencies to tell the story of Marquette County. “I really appreciate the businesses being willing to share their stories with me so I could paint a picture of what is happening here. We know nationwide that everyone is hurting, but the story of Marquette County needs to be heard. I have heard from several agencies that the Marquette County report is one of the most thorough reports they have seen. That goes back to the businesses being willing to tell their stories.”

Solis has also passed along concerns about funding programs to assist businesses in need. “The first program that came out from the state was only available to businesses with a current loan with a handful of CDFI’s in the state. I don’t want a Marquette County business to go under simply because they didn’t have a relationship with the right financial institution.” She also noted that an idea for business assistance that came from Marquette County has received attention.

As far as federal funding goes, there were two programs that came out of the CARES Act. They were the Economic Injury Disaster Loan (EIDL) and Paycheck Protection Program (PPP), which many Marquette County businesses applied for. Both of those programs ran out of money, but Congress is expected to replenish them this week, she said. There are also several other programs being worked on to help long term.

Solis is now working to understand what social distancing guidelines are practical for businesses in Marquette County as the state prepares to open back up. “The way it has been explained is that it will be more like a dial than a light switch as restrictions are lifted. Social distancing measures will have to be in place to protect both the employees and the customers. I want to be sure that anything put in place will make sense for rural businesses, which may have different space constrictions than a similar business in a larger building in an urban area. How can we be creative to make social distancing work in small spaces to keep our employees and customers safe?” Solis is currently collecting information from businesses to pass up to the state. “I am hoping that Marquette County businesses can write the playbook on social distancing and safe measures for small communities.”

Businesses may contact Keri at ksolis@co.marquette.wi.us or 608-297-1000.