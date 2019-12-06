Sheriff’s Office reports on work by K9 Blackjack

This past weekend, the Marquette County Sheriff’s Office released the following information on Facebook about a recent apprehension conducted with the help of K9 Blackjack.

At approximately 1am on November 30th, deputies with the Marquette County Sheriff’s Office attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a vehicle in the City of Montello. It was believed that this vehicle was occupied by a subject with an outstanding $5000 arrest warrant. When deputies attempted to initiate the traffic stop, the suspect vehicle failed to yield and continued driving for several blocks. Once the vehicle eventually came to a stop, a person exited the vehicle and began to flee on foot. One of the deputies immediately recognized this person as the party with the outstanding warrant. The deputy gave the suspect verbal warnings to stop or that K9 Blackjack would be released to apprehend them. The suspect refused to comply and continued to flee on foot. K9 Blackjack was then released from his squad car and ultimately apprehended the suspect. The pursuing deputies were then able to take the suspect into custody. Deputies later walked the route of the foot pursuit and recovered additional contraband that the suspect had discarded during the pursuit.

As a result of the investigation, the suspect, identified as Robert L. Waller Jr., 33, of Montello, was charged with: Felony Possession with Intent to Deliver Methamphetamine, Felony Bail Jumping, Misdemeanor Resisting an Officer, Misdemeanor Possession of LSD (Acid), Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, a Probation Violation, as well as the outstanding Arrest Warrant. A $1,000 cash bail was set on Waller at his bond hearing on December 2nd. An initial appearance is scheduled for December 9th.

The Sheriff’s Office would like to use incidents such as this to highlight the important role that our K9 teams play in the public safety of Marquette County. Their hard work and dedication result in investigations and arrests such as this one. K9 Blackjack directly aided in taking this suspect into custody, resulting in no injuries to any deputies. The suspect was treated for injuries at Divine Savior Hospital, and remains in custody at the Marquette County Jail at this time.