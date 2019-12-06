Bowls for Hunger set for Monday, December 9th

Monday, December 9th, Westfield Area High School will host the 23rd annual “Bowls For Hunger” soup supper benefit. The meal will take place in the High School Cafeteria from 4:00 P.M. to 6:30 P.M.

Ten area restaurants will prepare soup and chili for the event. Restaurants include:

Franny May’s of Oxford

The Cabin Bar and Grill from Coloma

Oyster Crackers from Montello

Crystal’s Wood Lake Resort from Westfield

Crossroads Chateau from Montello

Mikey’s Sportsman’s Tavern from Harrisville

Pioneer Restaurant in Westfield

W.A.H.S. Career Foods Class from the High School

Budda’s Restaurant from Plainfield

and the Prime Cut in Oxford

S

oups include: Beef Barley, Cheeseburger Soup, Chicken Noodle, a couple of Chili types and an Italian Zuppa.

We ask people to remember to bring an item of non-perishable food to send to the food pantries. We again will have our “Big Bowl” raffle.

We believe the layout will make it much easier for patrons to select their soup.

The price of the meal ($8.00 adults, $5.00 kids 10 and under) includes the stoneware soup bowl, choice of soup, coleslaw, bread, crackers, coffee or milk and dessert.

All proceeds go to area food pantries.