Westfield Holiday Parade is Friday night!

November 29, 2019

Friday, November 29th is the date for the Westfield Holiday Parade, held after the Taste & Tour at 5:30 p.m. If you would like to put a float in the line-up to make the parade longer for the kids and families, please contact Val Virch @ (608) 296–2444 or stop in to Virch’s True Value. We would love to have everyone’s participation!! Also, please spread the word that you do NOT need to have a business to put a float in the parade. Parade line-up is at 5:00 PM, and the parade starts at 5:30 PM.


