Tree Lighting to be followed by Cookies, Candies, and Carols

The annual Holiday tree Lighting, sponsored by the Montello Area Chamber of Commerce, will be held on Friday, December 6th at Daggett Park, in front of the waterfalls.

The Montello High School Choir will perform carols as we await Santa’s arrival, starting at 5:30. Santa arrives at 6:00 PM and once Santa has flipped the switch, he will have time to visit with the boys and girls and hear their Christmas wishes. A special thanks goes out to Metta Homes & Transport / Metta Sewer & Excavating for their donation of the lovely tree!

After your visit with Santa, a new, exciting event organized by Montello After Dark will take place. Cookies, Candies, and Carols will showcase area merchants who will be open until 8:00 PM and offering homemade treats, hot chocolate and special sales. Be sure to stop in at these participating downtown merchants to get your goodies!

Becca’s Variety Shop and Misfit Salvage

Sweet Freedom Massage

More Healthy Foods

Holliday Shopping Center

Oyster Crackers

Montello Historic Preservation Society

The Rusty Star

MD Metal Art

Sage Hen Serendipity Boutique

Gregory Wright Law Office

Thrivent Financial (Corner of Park St and Doty St)