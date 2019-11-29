Oxford to host lighted Christmas Parade, December 7th

Oxford Lighted Christmas parade will be held Saturday, December 7 starting at 6 PM in downtown Oxford, on Highway 82. Parade will lineup on Smith Street (2nd road on left coming into town from the east) and will proceed west to the tree lighting just west of Marquette-Adams Telephone Company. Santa will be there and available for pictures after the tree lighting. So please join us for the 5th Annual Oxford Lighted Christmas Parade. Participants in the parade, please contact Lisa at 608-697-6076 for more information. Thank You!