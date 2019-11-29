Country Holiday Taste & Tour in Westfield Nov. 29-30

A treat for holiday shoppers is just around the corner! This year, Westfield’s Country Holiday Taste & Tour event is set to take place on Friday, November 29th and Saturday, November 30th, 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. The 33rd annual event features 14 stops around Westfield and the surrounding area, where shoppers will find all kinds of Christmas gift and decorating ideas, from ornaments and wall décor to holiday party food, furniture, and much more.

Adding to the fun will be a drawing for one of five $100 cash prizes. Be sure to pick up a map at your first stop and get your sheet stamped at each location to be eligible for the drawing.