Pie Sale at Vaughn Hall on November 23rd

Save yourself some time! Come in to Vaughn Hall at 55 West Montello St & pick up a homemade pie for your Thanksgiving dinner (or just to eat yourself!) Montello Historic Preservation Society will be holding their annual fall pie sale on Saturday November 23rd from 9:00-1:00, or whenever the pies are gone.

Proceeds from the pie sale will go to MHPS to bring you events & preserve Montello’s history.

Also feel free to walk around the current exhibits or do some early Christmas shopping. They have various books for sale about Montello & Marquette County.

Drop-off for those of you who are donating pies is Friday night, November 22nd, from 4-6pm at Vaughn Hall.