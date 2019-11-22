Pie Sale at Vaughn Hall on November 23rd

November 22, 2019

Save yourself some time! Come in to Vaughn Hall at 55 West Montello St & pick up a homemade pie for your Thanksgiving dinner (or just to eat yourself!)   Montello Historic Preservation Society will be holding their annual fall pie sale on Saturday November 23rd from 9:00-1:00, or whenever the pies are gone. 

Proceeds from the pie sale will go to MHPS to bring you events & preserve Montello’s history.

 

Also feel free to walk around the current exhibits or do some early Christmas shopping. They have various books for sale about Montello & Marquette County.

 

Drop-off for those of you who are donating pies is Friday night, November 22nd, from 4-6pm at Vaughn Hall.

