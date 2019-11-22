Hit the Montello Holiday Trail on November  23rd

Make plans now to come to Montello on Saturday, November 23rd and visit the 11th Annual Montello Holiday Trail. The trail unites local businesses and nonprofit organizations in promoting their events planned for this day. Maps will provide the listing of all fourteen locations on the trail along with details of the products and services each offers. Be sure to have your map stamped at each location. When you have received a stamp from eight of the fourteen locations, submit your map for a drawing for one of the beautiful door prizes. If you visit all 14 locations you can submit your map for the grand prize drawing in addition to the other door prizes. This year’s grand prizes are three cash prizes of $200, $100, or $50.

These businesses and organizations are participating in the holiday trail:

Home and Community Educator’s (HCE) Craft Fair at the Marquette County Services Center: Come check out the homemade crafts, baked goods, scarfs, necklaces and much more. Food items available too!

Montello Seniors at the Senior Dome: Craft vendors, resale items, bake sale and food items available.

Sage Hen Serendipity: One of the new locations on the trail, they are a handmade artisan boutique. Register there to win a gift basket.

MD Metal Arts: Another new trail location, they feature an array of metal art for your home, cabin or campsite. They are certain to have the gift for that “hard to buy” person on your Christmas list.

Rusty Star: Here’s another new location. Stop in to take advantage of sales and discounts throughout the store plus every $10 or more purchase gets an entry to win a $20 gift certificate.

Silver-Smith’s Jewelry Store: Karen is closing her store, so you’ll find guaranteed lowest prices and huge savings. Everything must go!

Becca’s Variety Shop / Misfit Salvage: Here you’ll find two stores under one roof. There’s something for everyone, including yummy treats.

Teapot Quilt Cottage and Garden Center: The Garden Center will be all decked out for the holidays with lots of wreaths and holiday decorations, quilt items, jams and other holiday gifts.

Reader’s Realm Books, Gifts and Whimsy: Check out all the books Kathleen has available plus 25% off all Lang Christmas Cards and 2020 Calendars.

St. John the Baptist Catholic Church: the ladies of the parish will host many art and craft vendors along with craft items from the parishioners, a huge bake sale, raffles, the Christmas treasures revisited room and food items.

St. John’s Lutheran School: Stop in for the Scholastic Book Fair and Thai Village Fair, plus Trade gift items, jewelry, household, books for all ages, posters and accessories.

Montello American Legion: Check out the craft vendors, bakery and food items. Register for a $25 drawing.

Trinity United Methodist Church: where you’ll find crafts, bakery plus a delicious lunch featuring homemade soup, sandwiches and desserts.

The People’s Church: Come out to the church for locally made crafts and holiday decorations. The Super Spirit Saturday features a homemade soup lunch plus there’s raffles for prizes including an electric scooter and $100 cash prize.

You’ll find all of the beautiful door prizes on display in the window at Silver-Smith’s Jewelry in downtown Montello. Be sure to stop by and check out the items you could win when you submit your map.

Maps for the Holiday Trail are now available at any of the participating locations. Pick up your map in advance and plan your route, however your map can only be stamped on November 23rd. On that day, watch for the special Holiday Trail Christmas Trees and signs that will mark each location and then enjoy a day of fun shopping in Montello!