Judicial and Public Safety updates on ambulance stations

The Marquette County Judicial and Public Safety Committee reported last week that one of the Westfield EMS stations has hit a snag in its construction schedule, as they have been waiting on the State for approval. One of the three checks from FEMA for storm damage have been accepted, and a schedule change to the union contract was approved.

While the Oxford EMS site has been going pretty smoothly, the Westfield EMS site has had more complications with the State and getting the build up to its standard. The potential need for a rental house for its workers is being discussed, but the goal for the completion date is February 1st. Additionally, as long as the bid price remains constant, the asphalt and blacktop will be held off until next Spring.

Emergency Management Aaron Williams reported that one of the three FEMA checks for last year’s wind and storm damage have come in. The other two are still awaiting their approval form the state. Williams urged FEMA to complete the approval for this calendar year, but he has little control over how they are processed.

The union schedule change was to lessen the mental impact on EMS workers. They will now be on an average 56 hours a week instead while being on call for 48 hours straight. EMS Director Jarrad Jungenberg was concerned that this would physically tire the workers out, but mentally it should be much better. Mental health increased when adopting such a schedule and this claim is backed by scientific studies. Lake Delton uses this schedule and started it several years ago. “The majority of everyone loves it,” Jungenberg said. He also said that the Marquette County EMS staff were the ones who approached him about the change to begin with. This will be in a one-year trial period.

The Waushara County contract for ambulance services was updated to three years and was built off the contract from the Town of Jackson. The starting per capita rate would be $38.63 for 2020 and by 2022 it will be $40.98 with a 2-3% increase every year. The motion to approve the contract was passed unanimously.

Lifestar negotiations are ongoing for moving patients, though foreseeably it won’t be a mutual aid agreement. A fee per call service will be made through a contract and Lifestar would be charged each time Marquette County moves a patient.

Jungenberg also went to a program called Impacting Teen Drivers with the help of the Children’s Hospital of Wisconsin’s Crossroads to train teens to be safe drivers, educating them on phone usage, speed, and distracted driving in general. The Montello High School Driver’s Ed class was the first group of teens to hear this program in the state.

Impacting Teen Drivers is partnering up with EMS agencies around Wisconsin to get this done. Their homepage is https://www.impactteendrivers.org, but they also have additional websites at https://www.crossroadsteendriving.org and https://www.whatdoyouconsiderlethal.com with several videos on texting, friends, and drinking under the influence.