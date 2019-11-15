"Annie" comes to Montello!

Montello Middle School presents “Annie Jr.” the musical, this week Thursday November 14- Sunday November 17. The show will run Thursday-Saturday at 7:00 p.m. and Sunday at 2:00 p.m. in the Community Room at Montello High School. Join the cast in the beloved story of orphan Annie, her orphan friends, the dreaded Ms. Hannigan, and billionaire Oliver Warbucks.

All of your favorite songs are part of the show, “It’s a Hard Knock Life,” “Tomorrow,” and “You’re Never Fully Dressed Without a Smile.”

Annie is played by sixth grader Izabella Plog, and seventh grader Matthew Poster plays Oliver Warbucks, along with a cast and crew of amazing Montello Middle School students. These students are excited to share all of their hard work with you!

T

ickets can be purchased at the door for $5.00. Flowers for the cast will be available on-site for purchase. Please join us!

Join the cast and crew of Annie Jr. for performances scheduled this Thursday, Friday and Saturday at 7:00 p.m. or Sunday at 2:00 p.m. in the Community Room of Montello High School.