WAHS to present “The Wizard of Oz” musical November 7-8-9

Westfield Area High School proudly presents Frank L. Baum’s classic story about a little girl who travels to a magical land. Dorothy is a Kansas farm girl, who travels to the colorful world of Munchkinland, where she realizes that her house dropped upon a wicked witch! To get back to Kansas, she must go visit the mysterious Wizard of Oz himself in the Merry Old Land of Oz. This leads Dorothy along a quest down the Yellow Brick Road, where she meets some friends along the way, as well as the Wicked Witch of the West. This charming, classic story is sure to entertain all ages!

Kailey Mazzuca takes on the role of Dorothy Gale, with Treyven Zinke as Zeka and the Cowardly Lion, Alex Meiller as Hickory and the Tinman and Mason Rudolph as Hunk and the Scarecrow.

Carolyn Czerwinski portrays both Aunt Em and Glinda, while Emily Colmer takes on the dual roles of Miss Almira Gulch and the Wicked Witch of the West.

Will Mohr plays both Professor Chester Marvel back in Kansas and The Wizard of Oz in the Land of Oz.

Uncle Henry and the Emerald City Guard roles are filled by Daniel Peterson. Let’s not forget Toto, portrayed by Beauregard!

Filling the roles of Munchkins are Mayor Ethan Nemitz-Myer, Coroner Tanner Popp, Barrister Lily Volz, Tough Guys Brittany Goldsmith, Marlee Mullens and Violet Nasman, Tots Emma Anderson, Emma Hamilton and Shealyn Warzynski, School Teachers Alexis Lloyd and Elli Wickersham, and Citizens Charlie Ezell, Alessa Boyd, Makaila Rathmell and Chloe Stampfl.

Crows: Braylee Wolff, Chelsea Huff, Kira Rathmell; Trees: Lexi Baljo, Abigail Kaether, MacKenzie Claesges; Poppies: Alexis Lloyd, Lilly Volz, Emma Hamilton, Alessa Boyd, Joann Davis, Iris Slotten, Anna Guenzel, Kira Rathmell, Braylee Wolff and Chelsea Huff.

Flying Monkeys: Chloe Stampfl, Brittany Goldsmith and Marlee Mullens. Beauticians: Anna Guenzel, Iris Slotten, Chelsea Huff, Joann Davis, Lexi Baljo, Braylee Wolff, Kira Rathmell, Abigail Kaether and MacKenzie Claesges.

Ghosts: Joann Davis, Anna Guenzel, Chelsea Huff, and Iris Slotten.

Winkies: Tanner Popp, Ethan Nemitz-Myer, Violet Nasman, Elli Wickersham, Shealyn Warzynski, Emma Anderson, Charlie Ezell, Trinity Robeson.

Please join us for a trip down the yellow brick road on Thursday and Friday, November 7th and 8th, at 7 P.M. and Saturday, November 9th at 1 P.M. Tickets are sold at the door, and will be $8.00 for adults, $6.00 for high and middle school students and $4.00 for elementary school students.

Light concessions will be available, as well as light-up wands just like Glinda uses in the production! Don’t allow the hourglass to run out of time for you to see this amazing production!