The Wisconsin Association for Home and Community Education, Inc. is getting the word out

October 31, 2019

The week of November 3rd, 2019 celebrates the 79th anniversary of this organization. Its work goes back to the Extension Home Demonstration Agents who worked in 17 counties to teach women how to use wheat, sugar and meat substitutes during World War II. Throughout major changes in technology, lifestyles and the roles of women in society, Home and Community Education has brought high quality educational offerings to its members and communities with the support of Extension Family Living Programs.

 

Today in Marquette County there are currently five clubs:

Frink (one of the first) – President: Barbara Krebs 608-429-3422

Harris – President: Bonnie Chrzas 608-296-2983

Moundville – President: Joanne Dalton 608-587-2913

Neenah Valley – President: Gail Brancel 608-981-2003

Springfield – President: Lori Ferkans 608-296-2245

 

These clubs work on projects that enhance life for communities and families that live here in Marquette County and worldwide. At the Holiday Trail fair on  November 23rd, informational booths from all clubs will be available for the public to see exactly what it’s all about. Please stop and visit and meet some of the members. Any interested persons are welcome.

