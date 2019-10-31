Fall into 4-H this Saturday!

October 31, 2019

All youth in grades K-2 are invited to join the Marquette County 4-H Cloverbuds on Saturday, November from 9:00-11:00 AM at the Marquette Health and Human Services Building, 480 Underwood Avenue, Montello.

 

Enjoy games, crafts, and lots of fun.
This month's theme will be "Falling into 4-H."

 

This event is free and open to the public. Bring your friends and see what 4-H has to offer. 

Please register by calling 608-297-3141 or christa.vantreeck@wisc.edu.

