Montello Phase 3 construction zone now open to traffic

Residents and businesses on Stage 3 of the WIS 23/Underwood Avenue road construction zone witnessed the reopening of the road in their neighborhood late Thursday of last week, from Lake Avenue & West Street downtown, west to Barry Street.

Stage 4 remains closed to traffic, requiring motorists to continue detouring down Lake Avenue onto Ellis Street, next to the County Highway Garage to get back to Underwood Avenue.

Stage 5, from Ellis to Morningside Court has undergone a temporary widening to allow for one lane of traffic in each direction while road work continues in that area.

Anticipated work scheduled for this week includes:

• Complete topsoil, seed, fertilizer for Stage 3 (Lake Ave to Barry Street)

• Pour sidewalk for Stage 4 (Barry Street to Ellis Street)

• Pour driveways for Stage 4 (Barry Street to Ellis Street)

• Topsoil areas behind curb and gutter for Stage 4 (Barry Street to Ellis Street)

• Install light poles for stage 3 (Lake Ave to Barry Street)

New work is scheduled for next week, beginning October 7th, along WIS 22/Main Street, just south of the downtown area where the Montello River runs adjacent to the street. Crews will be removing beam guards and replacing them with a concrete barrier wall. They will also remove and replace sidewalk, curb and gutter, along with a portion of the street (southbound) at that location.

The southbound lane of WIS 22 will be closed approximately 0.25 miles south of the WIS 22 / 23 intersection. Motorists can expect relatively short delays as temporary traffic signals will be used to control traffic through the work zone. Access to adjacent properties will be maintained. This project is expected to take approximately four weeks.