Germania News

Sunny Monday morning greetings to you all, even though you will reading this much later in the week. The duck and goose hunting season opener brought a lot of noise to the marshy area of which I live, but today I was only hearing a few shots before the wind kicked in. Now as I sit in my quiet house a new noise draws my attention to the north end of the house. The steady rat-a-tat-tat of a misguided woodpecker as he attempts to drill in to my aluminum siding after a snack beckons me to go out and chase him away. I guess this is a subtle hint to refill the suet feeders. Buzz off Woody, there are plenty of oak trees awaiting your visit.

Happy 30th wedding anniversary to Kathy and LeRoy Hillmer of Montello who celebrate on Sept. 16th. The couple was given a surprise party to enjoy the momentous occasion with family and friends on Sunday, Sept. 29th. They gathered at The Longbranch saloon in Germania and enjoyed a great afternoon. Daughter April Proeber made sure to decorate and spruce up the dining room with fresh flowers, great desserts and more. A good time was had by all so much so that LeRoy left clothing behind as they took the party down the road to the west. Congratulations!

Wild Bill Shultis and his sidekick Karla Jungenberg made their way to Germania on Sunday evening for a pizza. They were able to visit with friends who were also there and catch up with me, the cook. Keep up the good work Wild Bill, keep taking on adventures one day at a time.

Happy birthday wishes are sent to east Germania, Shawna Henkel of Westfield, cousin Ada Rose of Arena and to Susan Kopach of Coloma on Oct. 3. Mike Larsen has an Oct. 4 birthday. October 5, I wish my little sister Dawn Smith of Ozark, AR, Gail Evans of Westfield, Sandra Vogel of Harrisville and Ashley Nawrot a great birthday. Michelle Steege of Montello celebrates on Oct. 9. Gary Weir of Newton, Todd Perlberg of Harris and Robert Koch enjoy their Oct. 10th birthday. Best wishes to you all.

There is an over-abundant crop of acorns falling from the mighty oaks in my yard this year, so walking barefoot is not an option at this time. The doe and her twins stop mid-day to munch on the acorns while squirrels and turkey clean up the rest, but the loud crash of an acorn on my new car makes me cringe. Many thanks to the fine folks at Cottage Motors in Wautoma for helping me purchase something before my Captiva croaked. Salesman deluxe Don Witt and finance wizard Ann can help you find just what you are looking for.

Don and Missy Heller Sue and Randy Schatzke, Tom and Pat Katz all of Budsin and George and Marlene Weiss of Germania enjoyed a nice weekend up north near Rhinelander on Lake Julia. The couples helped Don and Missy celebrate their anniversary and close up the Bloody Mary bar at the cottage. They all dined at Shady Sue's on Saturday evening and took advantage of photo ops. A good time was had by all and then some.

The annual Neshkoro Scarecrow Festival will take place downtown Neshkoro on October 12th from 10 am to 3 pm. In case of inclement weather, the majority of events will move indoors at the Neshkoro Community Center. I will be set up as a vendor along Main Street with decorated birdhouses, beaded jewelry and silk floral crafts. You will find food and drinks available throughout the village. Many activities for children will be available including a petting zoo and a scarecrow contest. Come down and have some great fall fun.

On Thursday of last week, Candy and Everett Beutler of Windsor, WI dropped by to say hello to Roger Goldsmith of Newton. They missed seeing Mary, as she was in Florida having great fun with three of her grandkids and their parents, Spencer and Tara Hamilton.

Willow Jane, the beautiful black German Shepard, ate $120.00 worth of cold hard cash last week and made her mom work hard to get it back. Willow is of course a priceless part of Abby and Garrit's family but she sure has pricey taste in treats.

John Serio of Budsin and friend Dean worked hard to put in the winter crops at The Farm over the weekend with rain slowing progress on Sunday. Many thanks to Terry Wollert of Budsin for his decades of farming knowledge and for sharing it with a few city folk. It is always good to escape to the woods of Marquette County and to see corn and winter wheat growing in an old field.

Rumor has it George and Alice Henke enjoyed some Kleebus on Sunday with their grandsons and their great granddaughter Rae Lynn. If you have no idea what Kleebus is ,don't worry neither do I. Nick Henke has no idea how to spell it so the pictures of Rae Lynn Henke scooping up a spoonful of what appears to be dumpling soup are the best we can do to figure it all out. No delivery was made to Uncle Mike as he sat at the Laundromat waiting for clothes to dry.