Feeding America Food Pantry to be in Westfield

Feeding America Eastern Wisconsin’s Mobile Food Pantry will be at Westfield Elementary School on Wednesday, October 23rd from 4:00-6:00 p.m.

This program provides healthy and nutritious foods, free of charge, to communities and those in need. Mobile Food Pantry distributions are open to the public and provide individuals the choice to select from available foods that vary at each distribution. No ID or registration is required to receive food.

Quantities are limited and will be given away on a first come, first served basis. Limit one distribution per household. Bring your own bags/boxes/cart.